Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Has career night
Cooper reeled in 10 of 13 targets for 217 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 29-23 overtime win over Philadelphia.
Cooper absolutely shredded the Eagles' secondary in the fourth quarter, burning his defensive assignment twice for two long touchdowns. It felt like the wideout was destined to have a huge game after a deflected ball -- that probably should have been intercepted -- fell into his break basket in the overtime period, resulting in his third long touchdown of the night, sealing the crucial win for the Cowboys in the process. This was Cooper's second monster performance over the last three games, and outside of a dud versus the Falcons in Week 11, the wideout has been WR1 material since coming to Dallas. Dak Prescott is clearly looking to get the ball into Cooper's hands when dropping back for a pass, so the volume should still be there even if Sunday's matchup against the Colts doesn't turn into a shootout.
