Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Has MRI on ankle

Cooper had a precautionary MRI on his right ankle Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.

Cooper doesn't appear to be dealing with a notable injury at this time, but it's notable that the 25-year-old's ankle is bothering him to the point of requiring medical examination. His current injury is not related to the foot issue that bothered him during training camp, according to David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. Expect an update on Cooper's health after the Cowboys receive the results of his MRI.