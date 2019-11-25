Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Held catchless by Pats

Cooper failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 13-9 loss to the Patriots.

Between a constant rainfall and tight coverage by Stephon Gilmore, Cooper wasn't able to make any kind of impact and ended up with zero catches for the first time in 22 games as a Cowboy, including the postseason. Assuming his poor performance wasn't also partially the result of the lingering knee injury he's been dealing with, Cooper should be able to rebound at least somewhat in next week's home tilt against the Bills.