Cooper caught four of seven targets for 32 yards and added an 11-yard rush during Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Colts.

Cooper came in with some big-time momentum after totaling 473 yards over the last three weeks, but he was held in check by an underrated Colts secondary. He recorded his lowest yardage total since joining his new team while posting his second-lowest catch total. Cooper will face a much more generous home matchup with the Buccaneers' porous secondary next Sunday and will look to get back to his productive ways.