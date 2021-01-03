Cooper caught six of nine targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Giants.

Although Cooper tied for the team lead in targets and finished second in receptions, he was mostly held to short gains as he finished averaging just 6.8 yards per catch. So ends another up-and-down season for Cooper, who disappeared in several games but still finished with 1,114 receiving yards, which is the second-best output of his NFL career. He certainly would've produced more efficiently with a health Dak Prescott under center, despite the multitude of other weapons on the Dallas offense, and he'll look to improve upon these numbers in the 2021-22 campaign.