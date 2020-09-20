Cooper snagged six of nine targets for 100 receiving yards during Sunday's 40-39 win against the Falcons.

The four-time Pro Bowler was held to limited practice participation Thursday while nursing a bruised foot, but that certainly wasn't evident on the field Sunday as Cooper carved up the Falcons' porous secondary. Atlanta's defense was left depleted without cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) in the lineup, and Cooper was able to capitalize with his first 100-yard showing since Week 10 of last season. The 2015 No. 4 overall draft choice was shaky during the fantasy playoffs last December in posting sub-25-yard receiving outings in Weeks 15 and 17, but so far this season Cooper is off to a solid start with 80-plus receiving yards in each of his first two appearances. He and the Cowboys' prolific passing attack now travel to Seattle in Week 3 to take on a Seahawks pass defense that surrendered 450 passing yards to Atlanta in its season debut.