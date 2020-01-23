Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Hopes to re-sign with Cowboys

Cooper said he wants to stay in Dallas for a long time, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

The 25-year-old wideout may prefer to re-sign with the Cowboys, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll accept a hometown discount. And while the franchise tag would normally give the team a backup plan for retaining a player of Cooper's caliber, the Cowboys will need to use the tag on Dak Prescott if they can't sign the quarterback to a long-term deal before the start of free agency. As such, there's still some chance Cooper ends up with a new team in 2020, though it isn't the most likely scenario.