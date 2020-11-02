Cooper caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Eagles.

Someone should have told Cooper -- and the Cowboys' coaching staff -- that Halloween was yesterday, because his impersonation of a ghost was more "trick" than "treat" for those counting on the star wideout for significant production. The 26-year-old almost went the entire contest without receiving a target from third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci until he finally caught a pass for five yards in a garbage-time comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. The good news for Cooper's fantasy managers is that Andy Dalton (concussion) has a good chance to return next week (the duo averaged 7.0 completions, 79.5 yards and 0.5 touchdowns across two contests). The bad news is that a tough matchup against the Steelers looms in Week 9. If DiNucci is forced to start again, managers may have to explore other options in place of the former must-start receiver.