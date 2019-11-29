Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Leads Dallas in receiving
Cooper caught eight of 11 targets for 85 yards in Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.
One game after being held catchless for the first time as a Cowboy, Cooper was targeted early and often by Dak Prescott and wound up leading the team in catches, targets and yards. He also seemed to avoid an injury scare in the fourth quarter after taking a big hit to his left knee, and while Cooper was forced to miss a couple plays he was able to rejoin the offense as it tried to mount a late comeback. Cooper will go for an X-ray on the knee Friday, per Jane Slater of NFL Network, to confirm no lasting damage was done.
