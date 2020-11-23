Cooper caught six of seven targets for 81 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Vikings.

Andy Dalton did an excellent job spreading the ball around, as nine different Cowboys hauled in at least one catch, but it was Cooper who led the team in receptions, targets and yards. Despite the turmoil in the offense since Dak Prescott (ankle) got hurt, Cooper's still on pace for career highs in catches and targets, as well as the fourth 1,000-yard campaign of his career. He'll look to keep rolling in a Thanksgiving clash with Washington.