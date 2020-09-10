Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that he expects Cooper (hamstring) to play at "full capacity" in the team's Week 1 matchup with the Rams, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooper already cleared up any concerns about his availability for the season opener by practicing fully Wednesday, but McCarthy's comments at least provide some reassurance that the wideout's workload likely won't be limited Sunday. After playing north of 85 percent of Dallas' offensive snaps in six of the team's first 10 games of 2019, Cooper failed to clear that benchmark in any of the Cowboys' final seven contests while he battled lower-body injuries. More concerning for Cooper than any snap-count restrictions is his matchup with Rams shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey, who held the receiver to one reception (for 19 yards) in Week 15 last season.