Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Limited at Wednesday's practice

Cooper (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooper's practice reps were limited last week as well by an ankle injury, but he took the field Sunday night in New Orleans and put up five catches (on eight targets) for 48 yards. On Wednesday, he told Jon Machota of The Athletic, "I'm fine. Healing up. I'm healthy enough to go out there and perform." Because he's already done so once, it wouldn't surprise if Cooper gets rid of his designation by the end of the week.

