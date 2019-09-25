Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Limited by ankle injury
Cooper (ankle) was limited in practice Wednesday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Cooper left Wednesday's session early as a result of an injury to his right ankle, which underwent a precautionary MRI. According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Cooper is "fine," but his standing in the Cowboys' remaining two practices of Week 4 will be monitored closely to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game at New Orleans.
