Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Limited in practice Wednesday
Cooper (ankle/quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Cooper has been nursing a lingering ankle issue since Week 4 but he hasn't missed any time due to the injury. The 25-year-old's quad issue, on the other hand, is a new injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Packers, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. There's not yet any reason to worry that Cooper's availability for the Week 6 matchup with the Jets is in any jeopardy, but the extent of his participation in practice Thursday and Friday will be worth monitoring.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Massive performance in loss•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Gets 'full' tag Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Posts 48 yards in defeat•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Ready for Sunday night battle•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: On track to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....
-
Week 6 news & notes: Darnold's return
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 6.