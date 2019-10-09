Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Limited in practice Wednesday

Cooper (ankle/quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Cooper has been nursing a lingering ankle issue since Week 4 but he hasn't missed any time due to the injury. The 25-year-old's quad issue, on the other hand, is a new injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Packers, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com. There's not yet any reason to worry that Cooper's availability for the Week 6 matchup with the Jets is in any jeopardy, but the extent of his participation in practice Thursday and Friday will be worth monitoring.

