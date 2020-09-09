Cooper (undisclosed) looks to be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooper started the session on a side field doing rehab work with resistance cords, but he then walked over to the main field and went through some drills with his teammates. Gehlken expects the wide receiver to gradually increase his practice participation throughout the week and ultimately suit up Sunday night in Los Angeles. Despite his frequent appearances on injury reports, Cooper has missed only three games through five pro seasons, and he's averaged 5.3 catches for 76.6 yards and 0.56 TDs in 25 regular-season contests for the Cowboys.