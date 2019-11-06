Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Limited to begin week

Cooper (knee/ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Cooper jammed his knee during Monday's win over the Giants, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, but he managed to play through the issue and rack up four catches for a team-high 80 yards and one touchdown. It's encouraging that the No. 1 receiver wasn't held out of Wednesday's jog-through practice entirely, and there's not yet any reason to suspect that Cooper is in danger of missing any time. He'll have two more chances to upgrade to a full participant ahead of Sunday's prime-time tilt against the Vikings. Cooper previously nursed heel and quadriceps injuries this year.

