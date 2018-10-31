Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Listed as starter on press release
Cooper (concussion) is listed as a starter on the press release for Monday's game against Tennessee, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The team also lists Cole Beasley and Allen Hurns as starters, though it won't come as any surprise if Michael Gallup works ahead of the latter. A Week 8 bye presumably gave the Cowboys plenty of time to integrate Cooper into a full-time role, as he was able to practice with his new teammates last Wednesday and Thursday. A concussion from his last game with the Raiders doesn't seem to be a concern anymore, but we won't know for certain until Thursday when the Cowboys release their initial Week 9 injury report.
