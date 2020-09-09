Cooper (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Cooper has spent the last few weeks dealing with a hamstring injury, which until now had been undisclosed, but he's now managed to resume handling unrestricted reps. Barring any setbacks, Cooper is now fully on track to suit up Sunday night against the Rams. He'll lead a dangerous Dallas receiving group also consisting of Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and tight end Blake Jarwin against Los Angeles' formidable secondary.
