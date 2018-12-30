Cooper caught five of 11 targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 36-35 win over the Giants.

Cooper led the team in targets, but his long gain went for just 11 yards as he was held under 35 yards for the third straight game. He got off to an outstanding start to his time as a Cowboy, compiling 642 yards and six touchdowns in his first six games, but that success has garnered the attention of opposing defenses. Of course, with Ezekiel Elliott resting in this one, the divisional foe could focus even more on containing Cooper, so he'll hope for more room to work in next weekend's wild card game.