Cooper caught three of five targets for 36 yards during Sunday's 22-19 win over the Falcons.

Cooper finished tied for third on the team in targets and managed a long gain of just 17 yards. He was held off the board entirely in the first half and never really got going despite what looked like a favorable matchup on paper. This performance is a tough pill to swallow for Cooper's fantasy owners, who were surely encouraged by his first two performances with his new team. He'll look to get back on track Thursday in another potentially favorable matchup against the Redskins.