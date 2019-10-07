Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Massive performance in loss
Cooper caught 11 of 14 targets for a career-high 226 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Packers.
While he was a big part of the Cowboys' comeback attempt in the second half, it was a first-quarter catch Cooper didn't make -- that bounced into the waiting arms of Jaire Alexander for the first of three Green Bay INTs on the afternoon -- that set the tone for the game. Cooper has found the end zone in four of five games so far and hauled in at least 80 yards in three of them, giving him a more consistent start to the season than his boom-or-bust performance in 2018.
