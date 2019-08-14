Cooper (heel) may not rejoin practice until after training camp in Oxnard is completed and the Cowboys return to Dallas next week, Nick Eatman and Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com report. "I don't anticipate him [at] practice today," head coach Jason Garrett said Tuesday. "He's handled his rehab well. We're being deliberate with him. We don't want him to take any backward steps."

Garrett did indicate Cooper was getting "closer and closer" to returning to action, and if he is able to practice again next week, he would have time to get back up to speed for Week 1. All signs suggest the team is simply being cautious with its top wide receiver, and that the heel issue is not a long-term concern.