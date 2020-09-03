Cooper has missed four consecutive practices, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
No specific injury has been reported, and the Cowboys have downplayed the situation. Still, it's something to keep an eye on ahead of a Sunday night opener (Sept. 13) against the Rams, especially given Cooper's history of playing through lower-body injuries. For what it's worth, Todd Archer of ESPN.com thought Cooper spent a lot of time stretching his quadriceps before he did some resistance-cord workouts with a trainer Thursday morning.
