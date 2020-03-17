Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Nearing huge deal with Dallas
Cooper is nearing agreement on a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 25-year-old seemed poised to officially test the open market, but it appears Dallas was able to secure its top wide receiver after the tampering window opened Monday afternoon. Cooper set career highs in yardage (1,189), touchdowns (eight) and YPC (15.1) during 2019 while catching 79 of 119 targets. Quarterback Dak Prescott received the franchise tag earlier in the day, as the Cowboys are set to enter the 2020 season having secured their top two impending free agents.
