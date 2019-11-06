Cowboys' Amari Cooper: No practice reps Wednesday

Cooper (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

During Monday's victory over the Giants, Cooper left the contest for a spell to have his left knee examined, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. After he loosened it up and returned to action, Cooper finished with four catches (on seven targets) for a team-high 80 yards and one touchdown. Per Hill, the Cowboys held a jog-through Wednesday, so Cooper will have two additional opportunities to take part in a true practice by week's end.

