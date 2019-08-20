Cooper (heel) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Cooper is reportedly dealing with a muscular injury in his heel and will likely sit out all remaining preseason contests. All signs point to the Cowboys anticipating Cooper's return for the regular-season opener, but it remains to be seen when the No. 1 wideout will resume practicing. Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb will continue receiving increased looks as long as Cooper remains sidelined.

