Cowboys' Amari Cooper: No practice Tuesday
Cooper (heel) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Cooper is reportedly dealing with a muscular injury in his heel and will likely sit out all remaining preseason contests. All signs point to the Cowboys anticipating Cooper's return for the regular-season opener, but it remains to be seen when the No. 1 wideout will resume practicing. Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb will continue receiving increased looks as long as Cooper remains sidelined.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Dealing with muscular injury•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: May not practice until next week•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Progressing in recovery•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Still sidelined•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Dealing with bruised heel•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Wanted in Dallas long term•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason Risers and Fallers
Ben Gretch lists five risers and five fallers in his rankings based on what we've seen so far...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carson rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Winston elite
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Undercover Mock: Going with Gurley
What should a team that takes Todd Gurley in early Round 2 look like? Dave Richard bucks his...
-
The ultimate boom-or-bust team
Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Brown, and Melvin Gordon provide drafters with interesting...
-
2019 sleepers, breakouts, busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...