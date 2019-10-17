Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Not in line to practice

Coach Jason Garrett said that he doesn't anticipate Cooper (ankle/quadriceps) taking part in Thursday's practice, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Unless Cooper surprises and is able to take part in some light no-contact work, he'll go down as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day. The lack of activity to begin the week doesn't bode well for Cooper's chances of suiting up Sunday against the Eagles, but his involvement in Friday's practice (or lack thereof) will provide a clearer indication of which direction he's trending in.