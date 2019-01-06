Cooper caught seven of nine targets for 106 yards during Saturday's 24-22 win over the Seahawks.

Cooper came up big in his first playoff game with his new team, leading the way in targets, catches and receiving yards. He didn't score a touchdown of his own, but he did make crucial contributions on three different scoring drives and moved the chains on several occasions. Cooper's presence adds another dimension to the offense, allowing Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott to thrive, and he'll need to put on a similar performance next weekend whether lining up against the Saints or the Rams.