Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Officially DNP Wednesday
Cooper (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Cooper handled his usual workload during Sunday's loss to the Vikings despite a lingering knee injury, so it's not much of a surprise that the Cowboys are opting to manage his practice reps to begin the week. The extent of Cooper's participation in practice will be worth monitoring as the week continues. Even a limited session would set him on the right track to suit up Week 11 versus Detroit.
