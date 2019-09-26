Play

Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Officially limited at practice

Cooper (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

As coach Jason Garrett suggested would be the case ahead of the Cowboys' second practice of the week, Cooper saw his reps capped, but the wideout didn't appear too hindered by his right ankle while running routes, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The Cowboys are optimistic that Cooper will be good to go for Sunday's game against the Saints, but he would instill some confidence in his availability for the weekend by putting in a full practice Friday.

