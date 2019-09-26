Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Officially limited at practice
Cooper (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
As coach Jason Garrett suggested would be the case ahead of the Cowboys' second practice of the week, Cooper saw his reps capped, but the wideout didn't appear too hindered by his right ankle while running routes, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The Cowboys are optimistic that Cooper will be good to go for Sunday's game against the Saints, but he would instill some confidence in his availability for the weekend by putting in a full practice Friday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Gets good news from MRI•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Limited by ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Has MRI on ankle•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Catches two TD passes•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Finds end zone against Washington•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Puts in full showing Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...