Cowboys' Amari Cooper: On pace to play Sunday

Although Cooper (knee) didn't practice Thursday, he's expected to return to the field Friday and suit up Sunday against the Vikings, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper injured his left knee Monday against the Giants but played through the issue, racking up four catches (on seven targets) for 80 yards and a touchdown in the process. He proceeded to be limited at Wednesday's jog-through, and after an MRI and subsequent examination by the Cowboys' medical staff, he's been diagnosed with a bruised knee. Despite the optimism implicit in Archer's report, Cooper's status still should be monitored in advance of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.