Cooper (foot) went through Friday's walkthrough and coach Mike McCarthy doesn't anticipate any setbacks heading into Sunday's game versus Atlanta, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Cooper was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to the foot issue, but it doesn't appear to be a serious concern. The 26-year-old could still carry an injury designation into the weekend, but barring a setback he should be able to play Week 2.