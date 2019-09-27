Cowboys' Amari Cooper: On track to play Sunday

Head coach Jason Garrett said Cooper (ankle) felt fine after Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports, and Cooper is expected to practice Friday and play Sunday against the Saints, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Cooper underwent an MRI on his injured ankle earlier in the week and was limited at the Cowboys' last two practice sessions, which cast a bit of doubt on his availability for Week 4. However, Friday's reports provide both good news and reason to believe Cooper will play Sunday. Cooper's official Week 4 status will be revealed when the Cowboys release their final injury report of the week sometime following Friday's practice.