Cooper, who has been dealing with plantar fasciitis, won't practice Monday, but is on track to return in time for the Cowboys' season opener, according to coach Jason Garrett, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

While it's not optimal that Cooper continues to miss practice, the wideout has noted that his foot issue is something he can play through, as he has in the past. He has at least been progressing in his recovery through rest and rehab, while noting that he hopes to be pain-free by Week 1.