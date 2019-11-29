Cowboys' Amari Cooper: On track to play Week 13
Coach Jason Garrett said Friday that he's confident Cooper (knee) will be ready to play in the Cowboys' next game Dec. 5 versus the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Though the Bears and Cowboys both played on Thanksgiving Day, the two teams will have a normal turnaround between games as they face one another on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. After being held without a catch in Week 12 in New England, Cooper bounced back nicely in a tough matchup versus the Bills on Thursday, hauling in eight of 11 targets for 85 yards in the 26-15 loss. Unfortunately, the oft-banged-up receiver came out of the contest with a left knee injury in tow. Though an MRI and X-ray cleared him of any structural damage, Cooper's practice reps may still be limited next week and at least temporarily cloud his status for the team's matchup with Chicago.
