Cooper caught six of eight targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 41-16 loss to Washington.

He accounted for the Cowboys' only TD of the afternoon, hauling in a strike down the sideline from Andy Dalton early in the second quarter and turning it into a 54-yard score. Dallas was outscored 34-6 after that. Cooper tied Michael Gallup for the team lead in catches and targets but dominated in yardage en route to his third 100-yard performance of the season, but he faces a tough test in Week 13 on the road against the Ravens.