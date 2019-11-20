Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Practices in full Wednesday
Cooper (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Cooper battled through a knee injury Week 11 against the Lions, during which he was limited to only 55 percent of snaps on offense, but he now appears to have fully recovered. Barring any setbacks, the 25-year-old should be considered on track to handle his usual workload against the Patriots on Sunday. New England's defense will be a challenging matchup for Cooper, even at full health.
