Play

Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Practices in limited fashion

Cooper (knee/ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Cooper was seen working out on the side at the beginning of Thursday's session, but the receiver apparently fit in enough work behind the scenes to get an upgrade on the practice report after he was listed as a non-participant Wednesday. Gehlken posits that Cooper may be limited again Friday while managing the pair of injuries, but neither issue is expected to prevent him from playing Sunday versus the Lions.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories