Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Practices in limited fashion
Cooper (knee/ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Cooper was seen working out on the side at the beginning of Thursday's session, but the receiver apparently fit in enough work behind the scenes to get an upgrade on the practice report after he was listed as a non-participant Wednesday. Gehlken posits that Cooper may be limited again Friday while managing the pair of injuries, but neither issue is expected to prevent him from playing Sunday versus the Lions.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Officially sits out practice•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Still bothered by knee•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Showcases elite playmaking ability•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Available Week 10•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Questionable, but should play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...