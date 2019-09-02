Cooper (feel) didn't feel any pain during Monday's practice and expects to be fine for Sunday's game against the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I didn't feel any pain today," Cooper said. "But then again, I didn't do everything that I'll do in a game."

While generally optimistic, Cooper also acknowledges the possibility of feeling discomfort once he's going full speed in a game. He already mentioned that he dealt with the same foot issue during his sophomore season at Alabama and rookie season in the NFL, with the second instance more successful than the first. This has the makings of an ongoing story throughout the season, even with Cooper looking good for Week 1 after his Monday return to practice.