Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Preparing for free agency

With Dak Prescott receiving the Cowboys' franchise tag, Cooper will be able to test the free-agent market, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys will make an honest effort to re-sign their star wide receiver, but there's no question other teams will be interested. Cooper arguably profiles as the top prize on the market, at least in the non-quarterback category. The Cowboys had been hoping for the option to use both a franchise tag and a transition tag this offseason, but the recent completion of a new CBA eliminates that possibility.