Cooper caught nine of 12 targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.

The receiver led the Cowboys in catches, but he remarkably only came in third on the team in receiving yards, as Dak Prescott threw for at least 450 yards for the second straight game. Cooper is still looking for his first TD of the year, but given how explosive the Dallas passing game has been it should only be a matter of time, and his 25 catches for 267 yards through three games is a nice consolation prize. Cooper could be primed to hit paydirt in Week 4 against a Browns defense that's already given up five touchdowns to opposition WRs.