Coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Cooper (heel) is "making progress," Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper did not practice Monday due to a bruised heel, and has now missed six consecutive practices. The fifth-year wideout was however able to participate in resistance training off the field and was present for the team's walkthrough, which are steps in the right direction. The Cowboys will continue taking a cautious approach to their No. 1 receiver's continued rehab.

More News
Our Latest Stories