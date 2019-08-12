Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Progressing in recovery
Coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Cooper (heel) is "making progress," Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Cooper did not practice Monday due to a bruised heel, and has now missed six consecutive practices. The fifth-year wideout was however able to participate in resistance training off the field and was present for the team's walkthrough, which are steps in the right direction. The Cowboys will continue taking a cautious approach to their No. 1 receiver's continued rehab.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Late WR2 options
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Pick Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with No. 1 back upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
Believe It or Not? Darwin, Godwin flash
Heath Cummings tackles what we saw in Week 1 and tells you whether to believe it.