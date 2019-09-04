Cooper (foot) practiced fully Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooper tended to a form of plantar fasciitis throughout August, keeping him out of the entire preseason slate. After making a return to the practice field Monday, he expressed confidence in his ability to be ready for the Cowboy's Week 1 matchup with the Giants, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Wednesday's complete showing clears Cooper's status for Sunday, when he'll serve as Dak Prescott's top option in the passing attack.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week