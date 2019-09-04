Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Puts in full showing Wednesday
Cooper (foot) practiced fully Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cooper tended to a form of plantar fasciitis throughout August, keeping him out of the entire preseason slate. After making a return to the practice field Monday, he expressed confidence in his ability to be ready for the Cowboy's Week 1 matchup with the Giants, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Wednesday's complete showing clears Cooper's status for Sunday, when he'll serve as Dak Prescott's top option in the passing attack.
