Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Puts in limited practice
Cooper (ankle/quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Cooper maintained his level of participation from the first practice of the week Wednesday, setting up Friday as an important work day for the wideout as the team evaluates his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. The ankle injury specifically has been bothering Cooper since Week 4, but he came out of the Week 5 loss to the Packers with an additional issue in tow. Even so, he still posted his best performance of the season versus Green Bay, hauling in 11 of 14 targets for 226 yards and a score.
