Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Puts together big contract year

Cooper finished 2019 with 79 catches on 119 targets for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns.

The yards and TDs were both career highs, as was his 10.0 yards per target. Cooper battled nagging injuries for most of the season despite playing in all 16 games, leaving the impression that he's capable of even more production than he showed in his first full campaign with the Cowboys. The 25-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- one of two significant names in the Dallas offense currently without a deal, along with Dak Prescott -- and whether Cooper returns to the team will depend on whether they can find cap room for him after getting the QB situation settled, as well as whether a potential new head coach and offensive coordinator see him as worth bringing back for big money.