Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Questionable, but aiming to play
Cooper (quadriceps/ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Cooper will carry an injury designation into the weekend after turning in a limited practice Friday, which amounted to his only reps of the week. Despite his minimal activity since exiting the Week 6 loss to the Jets with a bruised quad, Cooper is expected to play Sunday if he experiences no further setbacks before the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The same applies to fellow wideout Randall Cobb (back), who is also questionable after managing only one limited practice during the week.
