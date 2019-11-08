Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Questionable, but should play

Cooper (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, with the expectation that he will play, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooper and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones both were optimistic when discussing the situation, and Cooper managed a pair of limited practices Wednesday and Friday. The wide receiver played at a high level after he suffered the knee injury in Monday's win over the Giants, so he should be in line for his usual role Sunday against Minnesota. Still, fantasy managers may want to have a replacement ready in case Cooper unexpectedly ends up on the inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.