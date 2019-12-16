Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Quiet in big win over Rams
Cooper caught one of two targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 44-21 win over the Rams.
His day mirrored that of the Cowboys' entire wide-receiver group, as the team leaned heavily on a dominant running game to generate offense -- Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb combined to produce three catches for only 22 yards, and Tavon Austin surprisingly led the team's WRs thanks to one 59-yard TD catch. Cooper will look to rebound next Sunday with the NFC East title on the line in Philadelphia, facing an Eagles defense he posted a 5-106-0 line against in Week 7.
