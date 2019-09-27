Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Ready for Sunday night battle
Cooper (ankle) doesn't have a game designation on the final injury report for Sunday's contest in New Orleans, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
With an MRI on Wednesday showing no structural damage, Cooper returned to a limited practice Thursday and took the field again Friday. He's now been cleared to face the Saints on Sunday night, matching up with a defense that's surrendered 11.1 yards per target and 247.3 receiving yards per game to wide receivers. New Orleans typically uses top cornerback Marshon Lattimore in shadow coverage, but his knack for creating turnovers hasn't stopped opponents from piling up fantasy points. Pro Football Focus has charged Lattimore with a league-high 341 yards into his coverage, including 20 catches and two touchdowns among 27 targets.
