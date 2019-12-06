Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Receiving score in Week 14 loss

Cooper secured six of eight targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Cooper co-led the Cowboys in receptions while checking in second to Michael Gallup in receiving yardage and targets. The 25-year-old was on the receiving end of Dak Prescott's only passing touchdown of the night as well, securing a 19-yard scoring toss with 4:29 remaining that brought Dallas to within 31-21. The trip to the end zone snapped a three-game touchdown-less streak for Cooper, his longest such stretch of the campaign. He'll look to get back over the 100-yard mark for the first time since Week 10 when he sees the Rams' stingy secondary in a Week 15 matchup, a week from Sunday.